FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After dropping their first two playoff games in Cincinnati, the Komets hope to turn the tables as the series heads back to Fort Wayne for games three, four and potentially five.

Komets Head Coach Ben Boudreau joined WANE 15 First at 5 to preview a pivotal game three matchup against the Cyclones.

Fort Wayne hopes to earn their first win in the best-of-seven series later on Tuesday. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the Jungle.