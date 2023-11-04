KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – In their first trip to Kalamazoo this season, the Komets held on for a 3-2 win against the Wings on Saturday.

Ture Linden put the Komets on the board midway through the first period, giving Fort Wayne an early 1-0 lead. However, Kalamazoo answered with a goal less than two minutes later to tie the game heading into the first intermission.

Fort Wayne lit the lamp twice more in the second period. Goals from Connor Corcoran and Carl Berglund sandwiched a second Kalamazoo goal to give Fort Wayne a 3-2 lead. The Komets held on in the final 20 minutes to seal the win.

The Komets are off until Friday when they host Toledo. That game will also be “Teddy Bear Toss” night, with the first puck drop at 8 p.m.