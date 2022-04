WHEELING, W.V. (WANE) – The Komets earned a 2-1 win in their final road game of the regular season, holding on to defeat the Wheeling Nailers at WesBanco Arena on Friday night.

Zach Tolkinen and Oliver Cooper each scored in the second period to give the Komets a 2-0 lead heading into the final frame.

Samuel Harvey gave up a third period goal, but stopped 25 of 26 shots to earn the win.

The Komets wrap up the regular season on Saturday when they host Wheeling at 7:30 p.m.