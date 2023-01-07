FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After tying the game early in the second period, the Komets surrendered six unanswered goals in a 8-2 loss to rival Toledo on Saturday night.

Anthony Petruzzelli scored his first of two goals less than five minutes into the first period, giving Fort Wayne an early 1-0 lead. The Walleye responded with back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead heading into the second period.

Petruzzelli delivered early in the second period, scoring just over two minutes in to tie the game at two apiece.

The Komets’ bad fortunes began after Mitchell Heard’s shot bounced off the skate of a Komets player into the net, giving Toledo what would be the game-winning goal.

Gordie Green finished with a hat trick, scoring twice in the second period and a third in the final 20 minutes.

The Komets look to snap a 3-game losing skid on Wednesday when Fort Wayne hosts Kalamazoo.