WHEELING, W. Va. (WANE) – The Komets may have turned a corner after dominating the Wheeling Nailers in a 5-1 win.

Sunday’s win completes a weekend sweep over the Nailers, and it’s the first time Fort Wayne has stacked consecutive wins this season.

Fort Wayne got on the board midway in the first period after Mark Rassell redirected a shot from Samuel Dove-McFalls. Just over a minute later, Matthew Boudens cashed in another Komets goal on a 3-on-1 fast break to make it a 2-0 game heading into the first intermission.

Josh Winquist scored the only goal of the second period after tapping in an attempt by Stefano Giliati.

Tye Felhaber and Blake Siebenaler also scored in the final period to add some insurance for Fort Wayne.

Sunday’s win improves the Komets record to 3-4-1-1, with the next game scheduled for Thursday at the Indy Fuel.