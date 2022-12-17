FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets surged to their fourth straight win after knocking off Wheeling, 7-4, on Saturday night.

After trailing 1-0 at the first intermission, the Komets outscored the Nailers 4-1 in the second period to take the lead heading into the final break. Shawn Boudrias put the Komets on the board four-and-a-half minutes into the second period on a steal and score on the ensuing breakaway. Adam Brubacher struck twice in the period, including a go-ahead goal more than eight minutes into the period. Felip Engaras would also score in the second.

Boudrias, Joshua Winquist and Anthony Petruzzelli would each score in the final period to give the Komets their final margin.

Fort Wayne looks to continue their winning streak on Sunday at 5:15 p.m. against the Indy Fuel.