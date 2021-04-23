Komets hammer Nailers at Coliseum

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets avenged a road loss against Wheeling last Sunday with a 5-2 victory over the Nailers at War Memorial Coliseum on Friday.

The Komets opened the scoring in the first period when Fort Wayne native Jackson Leef light the lamp for his fourth goal of the season.

Tied 1-1 midway through the second period the Komets scored two goals in less than a minute, with Shawn Szydlowski tallying a power play goal (his 3rd goal of the year) and Oliver Cooper scoring his first professional goal to give the Komets a 3-1 lead heading into the third period.

In the final frame of regulation Justin Vaive tallied a power play goal less than four minutes in, while the newly acquired Alan Lyszczarczyk found the net to make it 5-1.

The Komets are back in action again Saturday night when they host Wheeling at 7:30 p.m.