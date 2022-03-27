FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets extended their home winning streak to seven games with a 7-3 annihilation of the Wheeling Nailers on Sunday.

Tyler Busch and Connor Jones each netted a pair of goals, while Zach Pochiro, Kellen Jones and Kylor Wall also got on the board. The 7-goal outing comes despite being outshot by Wheeling, 41-24.

Sunday’s win caps off a 4-0 week where the Komets played four games in five days. They also remain in the hunt for a Central Division title with 10 games to go.

Head coach Ben Boudreau believes the team is peaking at the right time with the postseason approaching.

“They’re just playing their hearts out every single night, and it’s fun to watch,” Boudreau said. “For us, we just want to keep our pedal down.”

Fort Wayne and Wheeling meet again at the Coliseum on Wednesday. The first puck drops at 7:30 p.m.