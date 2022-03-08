FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A 2007 Komets Hall of Fame inductee, longtime supervisor of off-ice officials Win F. Rood has passed away.

Komets president Michael Franke confirmed Rood’s passing to WANE 15. Franke stated that Rood was the head of league off-ice officials for four decades with the Komets and was a great man.

Rood spent 47 years as an off-ice official, and filled in a variety of roles over the years for Komets home games.

According to Komets historian Blake Sebring, Rood likely worked more Komets home games than anyone except Bob Chase and timekeeper Ken Roehrs.