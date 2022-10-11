George Drysdale (Credit to Fort Wayne Komets)

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets announced Tuesday that hall of fame member George Drysdale, a hockey player on the very first Komet team, passed away at age 95.

Born in Toronto, Ontario, in 1927, George Drysdale was a member of the first Komet team and scored the franchise’s first goal on October 28, 1952, in a game versus Grand Rapids. He was named captain halfway through the inaugural season. The right winger skated only three seasons in Fort Wayne, scoring 75 goals, 69 assists, and 144 points in 163 games.

Drysdale’s career was cut short due to a blood disorder that forced him to retire in 1955.

“George Drysdale was a caring and kind human being, a great ambassador of Fort Wayne Komet Hockey,” said Komet president Michael Franke. “George loved the Komets, and loved his family. George never had an enemy, and now he joins his loving wife Roe in heaven. Our Komet Hall of Fame friend will never be forgotten.”

Drysdale stayed involved with the Komets after retirement, including a long tenure as an off-ice official and accompanied Bob Chase on radio broadcasts. He was inducted into the Komet Hall of Fame on March 6, 2002.

He will be honored with a moment of silence before the Komets’ home opening game versus Cincinnati on Oct. 22.