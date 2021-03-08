Komets great Terry McDougall reported missing

FLINT, Mich. (WANE) — Fort Wayne Komets legend Terry McDougall is missing.

The team on Monday said McDougall was reportedly involved in a hit-and-run crash Friday in Flint, Michigan. Afterward, McDougall set up a tow “and has been missing since,” the Komets said.

The information came from McDougall’s daughter-in-law, Amber Moss, the team said.

McDougall was likely wearing a black Columbia coat, blue jeans, and black and grey tennis shoes, Moss said.

Anyone with information on McDougall’s whereabouts is asked to call the Flint Police Department.

Flint Police did not release any other information but said the investigation is ongoing.

McDougall played seven seasons with the Komets from 1975-76 to 1981-82. He scored 249 goals and recorded 396 assists for 645 points in 507 regular season games for the K’s. His No. 19 was retired by the team in January 2017.