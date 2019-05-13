Komets’ Graham out as coach

The Fort Wayne Komets coach Gary Graham will not return next season.

The team announced Monday that Graham would have a “fresh start” and not return at head coach. President Michael Franke said the team would still honor the last year of Graham’s contract.

Graham has coached the Komets for 10 years, including the last six as head coach and director of player personnel. He joined Fort Wayne as an assistant coach in 2008.

Graham was 251-130-51 as Komets head coach, with 553 points and a .640 winning percentage over 432 regular season games.

“It’s a fresh start for Gary to further his career and provides the Komets a new voice behind the bench,” said Komets Vice President and General Manager David Franke. “We wish nothing but the best for Gary and his family and thank him for his service.

The search for the Komets’ 29th head coach is underway, the team said.

Fort Wayne begins its 68th season at home on Memorial Coliseum ice on Saturday, Oct. 12 against the Kalamazoo Wings.