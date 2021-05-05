Komets goalie Lekkas signs one-year contract with NHL’s Sabres

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WANE) – Michael Houser isn’t the only former Komets goalie getting a chance in the NHL – or even the only former Komets goalie getting a shot with the Buffalo Sabres.

This week the Sabres signed goalie Stefanos Lekkas to a one-year contract, a day after signing Lekkas to a professional tryout contract.

Lekkas is serving as Buffalo’s back-up to Houser, though he has yet to see action for the Sabres. Buffalo has just two regular season games remaining and will not make the playoffs.

Lekkas began the season in Fort Wayne, going 7-2-2 with a 2.15 goals against average before being called up to the AHL’s Rochester Americans.