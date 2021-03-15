Komets goalie Lekkas loaned to AHL’s Rochester Americans

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets will be without goalie Stefanos Lekkas for the time being as the netminder has been loaned to the Rochester Americans of the AHL.

Lekkas has played in nine games for far this season for Fort Wayne, going 6-1-2. He has given up just 18 goals over nine games and has a save percentage of 92%.

To take the place of Lekkas the Komets are adding goalie Jeremy Helvig from the Chicago Wolves of the AHL.

The Komets also have Louis-Philip Guindon on the roster. He’s 4-0-1 in five games for the Komets this season.

Fort Wayne’s next game is this Friday on the road against South Carolina.