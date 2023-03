FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets goaltender Ryan Fanti is headed back up to the AHL, as the netminder has been reassigned to the Bakersfield Condors.

In 28 games with the Komets this season Fanti has posted a record of 12-13-1. He’s allowed 3.44 goals per game with a 0.896 save percentage in Fort Wayne.

He’s played eight games with Bakersfield this season as well, going 0-5-1 for the Condors.