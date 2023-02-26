DULUTH, Ga. (WANE) – After taking a 3-2 lead late in the second period, the Komets surrendered three unanswered goals and fell short in a 6-4 loss to the Atlanta Gladiators.

With Sunday’s loss, the Komets officially go 0-4 during their 4-game road trip.

After surrendering an early goal to Atlanta, Garrett Van Whye responded with a game-tying goal midway through the first period for Fort Wayne. Atlanta answered back two minutes later to take a 2-1 lead into the first intermission.

The Komets opened the second period with back-to-back goals. A power play goal from Matt Alvaro tied the game at two. Shwan Boudrias then connected on a one-timer to give the K’s their only lead of the afternoon.

Atlanta responded with three unanswered goals, including on a misplayed puck by Ryan Fanti early in the third period, to get the Gladiators back in front by two. Stefano Giliati cut the deficit in half with a goal, but the Komets couldn’t inch any closer.

Fort Wayne returns to Memorial Coliseum to host Toledo on Wednesday at 7:30 p.m.