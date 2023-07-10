FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets gave seven players valid qualifying offers by the July 7 deadline according to the ECHL, meaning Fort Wayne has two weeks (July 22) to re-sign those players.

Each team was entitled to reserve the rights to up to eight players. Players on open qualifying offers cannot be traded.

For the Komets, those players are goalie Rylan Parenteau, defensemen Jake Johnson, Jacob Graves, and Marcus McIvor, plus forwards Oliver Cooper, Matt Alvaro, and Tye Felhaber. Cooper, however, recently signed to play in Northern Ireland.

According to the ECHL:

“The qualifying offer must remain open for acceptance until July 22 at which time the qualifying offer becomes null and void and the team may sign the qualified player to any salary or may elect to take no further action. Teams that extend a valid qualifying offer to a non-veteran player shall retain the rights to that qualified player for one playing season.

If a restricted free agent is not signed to either an offer sheet or a contract by an ECHL team by August 8, the player shall be deemed an unrestricted free agent.”

