WEST VALLEY CITY, Utah (WANE) – The Komets got first-period goal from Stephen Harper, Morgan Adams-Moisan, and A.J. Jenks and never looked back as Fort Wayne bested Utah 3-2 in the first of three games at the Maverik Center in a series that will close out the regular season.

Robbie Beydoun stopped 33-of-35 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets and Grizzlies square off again on Friday and Saturday in Utah.