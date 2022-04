FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are back to their winning ways – and just in the nick of time.

Fort Wayne got its momentum back with a 5-3 win against the rival Toledo Walleye on Wednesday night.. The win snapped a 3-game losing streak for the Komets.

The K’s have just five games left in the regular season, including another game against the Walleye at the Coliseum on Friday at 8 p.m.