FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Goaltender Ryan Fanti and forward Samuel Dove-McFalls are headed back to Fort Wayne from AHL affiliate Bakersfield.

The Komets announced the move via social media on Tuesday.

Roster Moves ⬆️⬇️

Presented by @ElmosPizza



Goaltender Ryan Fanti and forward Samuel Dove-McFalls are back from the @Condors and have been added to the active roster. pic.twitter.com/9I71EnivJE — Fort Wayne Komets (@FWKomets) January 17, 2023 Dove-McFalls has played in 11 games with the Komets so far this season, tallying 1 goal and 6 assists.

Fanti is 2-3-1 with the Komets this season with a save percentage of .876 while allowing 3.85 goals per game.

The Komets are currently in the midst of the ECHL All-Star break. Their first game back will be this Friday on the road at the Kalamazoo Wings at 7 p.m.