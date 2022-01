FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Defender Connor Corcoran has returned to the Komets after being assigned to the Henderson Silver Knights of the AHL earlier this season.

Corcoran has played 18 games this season for the Komets, scoring five goals while being credited with nine assists. While at Henderson, the defender appeared in six games, scoring three goals.

The Komets also announced on Monday that they have waived goaltender Liam Hughes and released emergency backup goaltender Luke Richardson.