Komets gear up for Western Conference semifinals against Wichita

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – If the saying “Defense wins Championships” is true, then we may be seeing two serious Kelly Cup contenders square off in the first round as the Komets and Wichita Thunder open a best-of-five playoff series on Tuesday night.

The series features the two best defensive teams in the regular season as Fort Wayne led the ECHL with 2.67 goals-against per game and Wichita ranked second with 2.68.

These two met three times in the regular season, with the Komets hosting the Thunder for all three games in late May. Fort Wayne dropped two of three to the Thunder at that time, scoring a total of five goals in the three games combined.

Game 1 – Tuesday, June 8 at 7:05 p.m. CT at Wichita

Game 2 – Wednesday, June 9 at 7:05 p.m. CT Wichita

Game 3 – Friday, June 11 at 8 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 4 – Saturday, June 12 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 5 – Monday, June 14 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)