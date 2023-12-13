FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – At War Memorial Coliseum, it’s a glass half full or glass half empty type of start two months into the Jesse Kallechy era.

On one hand, the Komets have a winning record at 9-8-1-2 under their first-year head coach. On the other hand, Fort Wayne is current tied with the Indy Fuel for last place in the ECHL’s Central Division Standings.

The Komets look to rise in the standings after a weekend with three games at home, all against the Utah Grizzlies. Game one of their three-game set is scheduled for 8 p.m. Friday.