FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Starting Friday, the games start to count for the new-look Komets under first-year head coach Jesse Kallechy.

Just over a week into preseason preparations, the team has shown plenty of promising signs. The Komets won a pair of exhibition games over the Iowa Heartlanders last Saturday and Sunday. Fort Wayne’s offense looked solid in both exhibition wins, scoring at least three goals in the two matchups with Iowa.

The quick turnaround continues for the Komets with the season opener set for Friday at the Indy Fuel. Fort Wayne then hosts the Fuel for the home opener on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.

While a fast start would be ideal, Kallechy and company are focused on making progress throughout the marathon of a 72-game season.

Saturday’s home opener against the Fuel is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.