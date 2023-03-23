FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – With just a dozen games left, the Komets are entering the final month of the ECHL’s regular season as Fort Wayne approaches a three-game homestand this weekend against Rapid City.

The Komets host the Rush at the Coliseum on 8 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, and 5 p.m. Sunday.

With a month to go, Fort Wayne is fairly well locked into the fourth playoff spot out of the ECHL’s Central Division. The third-place Indy Fuel have already clinched a spot in the postseason and are 11 points ahead of Fort Wayne with 77 points in 61 games. The Komets sit fourth with 66 points over 60 games, 11 points ahead of fifth-place Wheeling with 55 points.

Fort Wayne is looking to snap a two-game losing streak, having lost at the Indy Fuel last Saturday and at the Cincinnati Cyclones Sunday.