FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets are set to open a best-of-seven first round playoff series against the Wheeling Nailers on Friday with games one and two being played at War Memorial Coliseum.

The Komets just bested Wheeling twice over the weekend to wrap up the regular season. The Komets are the no. 2 seed out of the ECHL’s Central Division while the Nailers came in third.

Fort Wayne is 42-15-9 all-time against Wheeling, including a 7-1-2 mark against the Nailers this year in which Wheeling never won at the Coliseum.

Central Division Semifinals Schedule

#2 Fort Wayne Komets (40-25-7) vs. #3 Wheeling Nailers (37-31-4)

Game 1 – Friday, April 22 at 8 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 2 – Saturday, April 23 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne

Game 3 – Wednesday, April 27 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 4 – Friday, April 29 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling

Game 5 – Saturday, April 30 at 7:10 p.m. ET at Wheeling (If Necessary)

Game 6 – Monday, May 2 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

Game 7 – Tuesday, May 3 at 7:30 p.m. ET at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)

