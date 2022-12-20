FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets game originally set to be played on Friday night at War Memorial Coliseum has been moved to Thursday night due to the inclement weather forecasted for the area.

The Komets will now face the Kalamazoo Wings at 7 p.m. on Thursday evening instead of at 8 p.m. on Friday.

“Out of an abundance of caution for fans and players with a significant snowstorm looming, this allows us to play the game in safe driving conditions for all concerned,” said Komet president Michael Franke in a statement released to the media.

According to the Komets, tickets for Friday’s game will be honored on Thursday. Refunds will also be available for those who purchased single game tickets for the original contest at the Coliseum’s ticket office or online through Ticketmaster.