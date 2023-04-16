TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – The Komets are heading into the Kelly Cup Playoffs on a high note after knocking off Toledo in a 3-2 overtime win at the Huntington Center.

Fort Wayne also snaps a 4-game losing streak with the win on Sunday.

The Komets took control early on a first period goal from Sam Dove-McFalls, his 12th of the season. Toledo would tie the game with just under two minutes in the period.

Just over two minutes into the third period, Drake Rymsha rifled in his 24th goal of the season to give Fort Wayne the lead again. Toledo knotted the game up again seven minutes later to force overtime.

In the extra period, new signee Jake Johnson scored his second goal in as many nights to clinch the win over the Walleye.

Sunday’s win also clinches the series win over Toledo, with Fort Wayne holding a 6-4 edge over the Walleye this season.

The Komets now prepare for their opening Kelly Cup Playoff matchup against Cincinnati. Game one of the 7-game series is Friday at 7:30 p.m. in Cincinnati.