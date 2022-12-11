TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – After surrendering a 3-0 lead in the final six minutes of regulation, Anthony Petruzzelli salvaged a 4-3 win for the Komets by scoring in overtime at Toledo on Sunday.

Fort Wayne took an early 1-0 lead into the first intermission after Luka Burzan struck with just over five minutes left in the opening period. After a scoreless second period, the Komets struck twice with goals from Josh Winquist and Tye Felhaber.

Toledo then rallied with three unanswered goals in the final six minutes. Andrew Surtez scored the game-tying goal with 21 seconds remaining to force overtime.

In the extra period, Petruzzelli went top shelf to earn the golden goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets have now won consecutive games for the first time since winning three straight in mid-November. Fort Wayne has the week off before visiting Cincinnati on Friday, Dec. 16.