TOLEDO, Ohio (WANE) – Fort Wayne cannot be cooled down after demolishing rival Toledo for the second time in three nights. Friday’s 6-2 win over the Walleye extends the Komets’ win streak to eight games.

The Komets did most of their damage in the second period. After surrendering the first goal of the night, Fort Wayne scored six unanswered goals, with four coming in the second period. Oliver Cooper struck on a pair of power play goals, while Filip Engaras and Luka Burzan also scored to give the Komets a 4-1 lead heading into the final intermission.

Mark Rassell and Anthony Petruzzelli added some insurance in the early minutes of the third period.

Fort Wayne now prepares to host the Central Division leader Indy Fuel on Saturday night, with the puck scheduled to drop at 7:30 p.m.