FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After a red-hot month of March, the Komets had cooled off since the calendar flipped to April. However, on Wednesday the K’s got back to their winning ways, defeating the rival Walleye 5-3 at War Memorial Coliseum.

The victory snapped a three-game losing streak for Fort Wayne.

Will Graber and Willie Corrin each scored a goal in the first period to give the Komets a 2-1 lead after one.

In the second period Zach Pochiro broke a 2-2 tie with a rebound goal just under 4 minutes into the frame, as his 16th goal of the season gave the Komets a 3-2 lead. Anthony Petruzzelli would score midway through the second period, with his 26th goal of the year upping Fort Wayne’s lead to 4-2.

Former Komet Brandon Hawkins found the net against his old team to cut Toledo’s deficit to 4-3 with just under three minutes left in the second period, but a third period goal from Adam Brubacher set the final at 5-3.

Sam Harvey stopped 26-of-29 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets are back in action on Friday when they host Toledo again at 8 p.m.