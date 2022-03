FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Forward Lynden McCallum has been recalled to Henderson of the AHL. The Portage la Prairie, Manitoba native has played 31 games with the Komets this season amassing 27 points (14g, 13a). McCallum has also skated 17 games with the Silver Knights.

The team plays at home this Wednesday versus Wheeling at 7:30 p.m.