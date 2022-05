FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – After playing this past season for the Komets with his brother, Connor, Kellen Jones announced his retirement from professional hockey via social media on Wednesday.

The 31-year old Jones played 70 games for the Komets in the regular season, tallying 12 goals and 47 assists for 59 points.

In seven postseason games Jones didn’t record a goal but managed two assists.