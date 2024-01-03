FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Komets forward Jack Dugan has been selected for the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic the league announced on Wednesday afternoon. The event will be hosted by the Savannah Ghost Pirates on January 15.
The 25-year old Dugan leads the Komets with 27 assists and 34 points this season to go with 7 goals. His 85 penalty minutes are also tops on the team. The 6-foot-2, 185-pounder has played in 29 of a possible 30 games this season.
A Pittsburgh native, Dugan was selected in the fifth round by the Vegas Golden Knights in the 2017 NHL Draft.
The Komets will play at Kalamazoo tonight at 7 p.m.
The ECHL sent out the following release:
The ECHL on Wednesday announced the players named as ECHL All-Stars for the 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream, to be hosted by the Savannah Ghost Pirates on Monday, Jan. 15 at 7:00 p.m. ET at Enmarket Arena. The game will air LIVE exclusively on NHL Network and be streamed via FloHockey.
The 2024 Warrior/ECHL All-Star Classic presented by Gulfstream will consist of the host Savannah Ghost Pirates taking on a team of ECHL All-Stars representing the other teams in the League. The event also will feature several Skills events which will count as a goal towards the winning Player’s team score. The 2024 ECHL All-Star Skills Competition will take place between periods of the game, with results counting towards the cumulative score. The first two periods of the game will be 5-on-5 while the final period will consist of 3-on-3.
There have been 72 players from the ECHL All-Star Game have gone on to play in the National Hockey League, including 56 since 2002.
The roster for the ECHL All-Stars was determined in a vote of coaches, team captains, media relations directors, broadcasters and members of the media.
ECHL All-Star Roster
Goaltenders
Ryan Bednard, Greenville Swamp Rabbits
Peyton Jones, Iowa Heartlanders
Thomas Milic, Norfolk Admirals
Defensemen
Kris Myllari, Allen Americans
Jalen Smereck, Cincinnati Cyclones
Nathan Staios, Florida Everblades
Gabriel Chicoine, Maine Mariners
Jonny Tychonick, Newfoundland Growlers
Connor Moore, South Carolina Stingrays
Luka Profaca, Tulsa Oilers
Kyle Mayhew, Utah Grizzlies
Trevor Cosgrove, Worcester Railers
Forwards
Patrick Grasso, Adirondack Thunder
Mitch Fossier, Atlanta Gladiators
Jack Dugan, Fort Wayne Komets
Mark Rassell, Idaho Steelheads
Cameron Hillis, Indy Fuel
Brendan Harris, Jacksonville Icemen
Ty Glover, Kalamazoo Wings
Max Andreev, Kansas City Mavericks
Mitchell Hoelscher, Orlando Solar Bears
Alex Aleardi, Rapid City Rush
Matt Brown, Reading Royals
Brandon Hawkins, Toledo Walleye
Anthony Beauregard, Trois-Rivières Lions
Dillon Hamaliuk, Wheeling Nailers
Peter Bates, Wichita Thunder
