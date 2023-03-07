FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Bakersfield of the AHL has recalled forward Sam Dove-McFalls.
Dove-McFalls, 25, has appeared in 32 games with the Komets scoring 10 goals with 19 assists for 29 points.
The Komets host Wheeling this Friday and Indy on Sunday.
by: Shane Albahrani - Komets Media Relations
