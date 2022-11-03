FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Fresh off their first win of the season, the Komets are adding some defensive reinforcements with a pair of familiar faces.

On Thursday, the Komets’ AHL affiliate Bakersfield announced they have loaned defenseman Tyler Brubacher to Fort Wayne. The Komets also claimed Joe Masonius off waivers from Kalamazoo.

Brubacher and Masonius both suited up for the Komets last season. Brubacher appeared in 13 regular season games, scoring seven points – one goal and six assists – as well as all seven playoff games. Masonius suited up in 16 regular season games and two playoff games in 2021-22.

The Komets (1-2-1-1) head to Iowa to face the Heartlanders on Sunday.