Komets forfeit game against Fuel, have future game moved to Indy

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – Today the ECHL decided that the Komets at Indy game that was to be played Tuesday, May 4th has been forfeited by the Komets. Officially, the game will be recorded as 1-0 Indy win with no player being awarded any personal statistics. The league has also ruled that the Indy at Fort Wayne game that was to be played Saturday, May 29th at the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum will now be played at Indy.

“The Fort Wayne Komets are in agreement with the ECHL regarding the game that was to be played on May 4th in Indianapolis. Our players opted not to travel for the game even though all ECHL protocols that had been agreed to prior to the season had been met,” said Komets President Michael Franke. We feel bad for the Indy Fuel, our ECHL partners, our fans, and our staff who came back during a major spike in the pandemic to make sure the season could start in February. Losing a Saturday night home game just adds to the financial difficulties that we chose to take on this season to bring back Komet hockey.”

With the forfeiture, the Komets are 24-11-3-1. The Komets record versus Indy is now 11-5-1.

Any tickets already purchased for the Saturday, May 29th game can be refunded at point of purchase starting tomorrow.

There will be no further comment from Komet ownership or staff.

The Komets will host Wheeling on Wednesday and Friday. Indy visits on Sunday.