Komets focus attention on Allen after eliminating Wichita

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets will be playing in their third conference final since joining the ECHL before the 2012-2013 season. The club lost to Allen 4-1 in 2016, and fell to Colorado 4-3 in 2018. The Komets and the Americans did not play during the regular season. The winner of the series will play either Greenville or South Carolina in the Kelly Cup Finals.
Western Conference Final Schedule
Game 1 – Friday, June 18 at 8:05 p.m. at Allen
Game 2 – Saturday, June 19 at 8:05 p.m. at Allen
Game 3 – Monday, June 21 at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne
Game 4 – Tuesday, June 22 at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)
Game 5 – Wednesday, June 23 at 7:30 p.m. at Fort Wayne (If Necessary)