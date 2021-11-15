Komets’ five-game win streak ends with a Nailers’ overtime win

WHEELING, W. Va. (WANE) – After an hour and 40 minute delay in the third period due to poor ice conditions, the Komets forced Sunday’s game with the Nailers to overtime, but fell short of the comeback, 5-4.

The loss puts an end to Fort Wayne’s five-game win streak, but the positive is that the Komets still receive a point towards the standings for pushing the game to overtime.

Scoring for the Komets was Matthew Boudens (2), Marcus McIvor and Connor Corcoran. Up next, The Komets travel to Indianapolis to face the Fuel on Wednesday.