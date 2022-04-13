FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have two more chances to fine tune their play before the playoffs begin, as Fort Wayne is set to play its final two games of the regular season this week.

The Komets play at Wheeling on Friday, then host the Nailers to close out the regular season schedule on Saturday night.

The Komets are locked into the no. 2 spot in the Central Division standings behind first-place Toledo. Wheeling sits third in the division standings, so this weekend’s game could very well be a preview of a first round series.