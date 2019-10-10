Komets finalize opening night roster

FORT WAYNE, Ind. – The Komets will open their 68th season of professional hockey in Fort Wayne Saturday night when the arch rival Kalamazoo Wings visit for a 7:35 faceoff. Fans are encouraged to arrive early for the pregame festivities.

Orange light-up batons will be given away to first 5,000 fans through the doors and many of the Komet legends will be introduced prior to opening faceoff. The 36-game home schedule is filled with many affordable ticket programs and discount plans including Kids Seat Free Nights, special Family 4-Pack Nights, two Report Card Nights, Marathon Fill-Up Card Nights each Friday, Deuces Wild Wednesdays and Sunday night post-game free skates. Returning is the popular Season Ticket Recycling Nights for season ticket holders and more. For game dates featuring all of the promotions and specials pick up a free handy pocket schedule at the game and at many locations around the Fort Wayne area or visit Komets.com.



The Komets have won the last five straight season openers and improved to 37-25-5 with a 3-1 win at Indy last year. The Komets have a home-opening record of 42-19-6 after dropping a 5-3 affair to Kalamazoo at last year. The Komets are 2-4-2 when opening at home against the Wings and 1-3-0 when hosting Kalamazoo for the season opening tilt. The Komets battled the Wings to a 6-6-1 record in 13 meetings last year and are 223-163-52 after 438 regular season meetings overall since their first meeting on Nov. 15, 1974 when the Komets clipped Kalamazoo at Wings Stadium 2-1.

The Komets will open their eighth season as a member of the ECHL and will skate again in the Central Division of the Western Conference with Kalamazoo, Indy, Cincinnati, Toledo and Wheeling. A total of 26 teams make up the ECHL as the league celebrates its 32nd season.

Season-opening roster announced— The Komets season-opening roster of 27 players includes 14 forwards, 10 defensemen and three goaltenders. Forwards include Brady Shaw, Anthony Petruzzelli, Brett McKenzie, Connor Sanvido, Gage Torrel, Shawn Szydlowski, Matthew Boudens, Mason Bergh, A.J. Jenks, Taylor Ross, Shawn St-Amant, Brad Ross, Alan Lyszczarczyk and Ian Mackey. Defensemen include Chase Stewart, Jason Binkley, Eric Israel, Marc-Olivier Duquette, Max Gottlieb, Kyle Hass, Matt Brassard, Olivier Galipeau, Will Petschenig and Brycen Martin. Goaltenders are Cole Kehler, Dylan Ferguson and Stephen Dhillon.



Martin was released from his PTO with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves and has been added to the Fort Wayne season-opening roster. McKenzie and Galipeau will start the season on loan to the Chicago Wolves of the AHL. Brassard and Brad Ross start the season on injured reserve.