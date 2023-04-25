FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – A common sight for Fort Wayne sports fans is the return of Komets playoff hockey to the Allen County War Memorial Coliseum. The team is only two years removed from winning the Kelly Cup in 2021.

WANE 15 caught up with some fans prior to the team’s game three tilt with the Cincinnati Cyclones. With the team down two games to none against the Cincinnati Cyclones coming into this game, fans expressed excitement, but also recognized this is a game the team needs to win. We asked fans what makes Komets playoff games so special and why they think the team has had such sustained success with making the playoffs.

Komets fans arriving for tonight’s game.

Komets fans walking the hallways before the game.

Ross Wisniewski, a season ticket holder, says “The most special part is just the atmosphere in general…the crowd’s a little bit more into it and the players just have a little bit more pep in their step…a little more aggression.” He goes on to add “I think the Franke’s do a very good job in developing the core around the group of having a strong offense as well as keeping a good coaching staff intact.” His favorite memory is when the Komets accomplished a three-peat and won the championship in 2021.

Lucky Baron, also a season ticket holder, has faith in the Komets to come back and win this series. When asked about the best part he says “I guess it’s the crowd…they get into it and have a lot of fun and you meet a lot of nice people here.”

Norman Kochesparger also thinks the Komets can come back and win the series. He enjoys the fights in hockey, but also the players. He says “Most of the players are pretty awesome and if you ever go down to the locker room, they will talk to you and they will acknowledge you and they’ll make us feel like family.”

Brae and MacKeyze like the Komets. Brae says “I really like the Komets a lot…and like Petruzzelli, Maggio, and Cooper are all my favorite.” MacKeyze says “And that Icy comes around to people.”

Finally Derek Pryer offers some perspective in his first season as a season ticket holder. He thinks this Komets team is gritty and fights hard. He thinks cleaning up some struggles in the first period and staying out of the penalty box is the key to success for the team going forward. He says what is most special is “the energy…I mean I was here when they won the Kelly Cup years ago and the playoffs…The Jungle gets rocking, for sure…so I’m excited to be here.” He also adds “Fort Wayne is a hockey town. I think that players want to come here and I think the coaches do an absolutely fantastic job with the team…getting them together and scouting and getting the right players in the right positions…and they’ve had a lot of success.”

To find out if the Komets won their game three matchup and for more Komets news, visit this link.