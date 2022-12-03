WHEELING, W. Va. (WANE) – The Komets’ defensive woes continued in a 4-2 loss at Wheeling on Saturday night. It’s the second straight night that Fort Wayne has fallen to the Nailers.

The Komets got off to an early start thanks to a goal by Mark Rassell midway in the first period. However, Wheeling answered with back-to-back goals to take a 2-1 lead to the first intermission.

Filip Engaras, who was assigned to the Komets earlier Saturday, made an instant impact with Fort Wayne. Engaras scored a game-tying goal late in the second period to make it a 2-2 game heading into the final intermission.

Wheeling stormed back with back-to-back goals in the first four minutes to go in front for good.

The Komets wrap up a 3-game series on Sunday against the Cincinnati Cyclones, with the puck dropping at 5 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.