FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – It couldn’t have started any better, as Komets forward Anthony Petruzzelli got Fort Wayne on the scoreboard just 11 seconds into the first period. However, the end left a bit to be desired, as the Komets fell to the rival Toledo Walley 6-3 in the Jungle on Friday night.

Sam Harvey stopped 36 of 42 shots in goal for Fort Wayne.

The Komets are back in action on Saturday when they host Tulsa at 7:30 p.m.