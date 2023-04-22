CINCINNATI (WANE) – The Komets couldn’t erase an early 2-0 deficit in a 2-1 loss to Cincinnati in game two of their Kelly Cup Playoff first round series. Fort Wayne now falls to 0-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The Cyclones raced out to an early lead thanks to goals by Zach Berzolla and Patrick Polino in the first period.

After being held scoreless for nearly 55 minutes, the Komets finally cracked the scoreboard on a power play goal by Matt Alvaro. That was as close as the Komets got despite outpacing Cincinnati in shots on goal, 33-26.

The series now shifts back to Fort Wayne for games three and four. Game three is scheduled for Tuesday at 7:35 p.m. at Memorial Coliseum.