FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets have their backs against the walls after dropping game two of their best-of-seven series against the Wheeling Nailers, 4-2, on Saturday.

Unlike Friday night’s loss in game one, the Komets got off to a fast start. ECHL MVP Will Graber tapped in Fort Wayne’s first goal of the series in the first period.

Wheeling tied the game towards the end of the first period after a goal from Dylan MacPherson. The Nailers would break the tie late in the second period after a strike from Jared Cockrell. Sean Josling would deliver a nail in the coffin minutes into the final period.

The Komets now find themselves trailing 0-2 in the series as it shifts to Wheeling. Game three is on Wednesday at 7:10 p.m.