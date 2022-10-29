FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets remain winless through four games after a 6-5 overtime loss to Savannah at Memorial Coliseum.

Anthony Petruzelli scored twice for the Komets, while Drake Rymsha, Matthew Boudens and Mark Rassell each tucked in the puck for Fort Wayne. Savannah’s Alex Swetlikoff scored the game-winning goal nearly six-and-a-half minutes into overtime.

Aside from the game, the Komets celebrated “Teddy Bear Toss” night on Saturday. After Rymsha scored the first Komets goal, fans launched new or gently used teddy bears onto the ice. Those bears will be donated to The Disorderly Bear Den to help kids and adults in need during the holiday season.

The Komets face Cincinnai on Tuesday, with the game scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m.