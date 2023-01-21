FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – The Komets fell short to their I-69 rivalry in a 4-2 loss to the Indy Fuel on Saturday.

After taking an early 1-0 lead to the first intermission, the Fuel outscored Fort Wayne, 4-1, the rest of the way to take home the win.

Tye Felhaber, who represented the Komets in the ECHL All-Star game earlier this week, netted a power play goal late in the first period to give Fort Wayne an early lead.

Indy’s Chad Yetman responded with a game-tying goal early in the second period. The Fuel would take control in the final period after Cameron Hillis and Yetman strike to give Indy a 3-1 lead over the Komets.

Shawn Boudrias would cut the deficit down to one goal midway in the third period, but Indy hit an empty netter late in the game to seal the win.

The Komets hit the road for three straight games at the Iowa Heartlanders, starting on Friday, Jan. 27.