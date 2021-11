KALAMAZOO, Mich. (WANE) – The Komets dropped a Wednesday night road game in Kalamazoo by the score of 4-3 ahead of Thursday’s Thanksgiving Day game at War Memorial Coliseum.

Connor Jones, D.J. King, and Nick Jermain each found the net for Fort Wayne.

Jiri Patera stopped 23-of-27 shots in goal for the Komets.

The Komets return home for their annual Bob Chase Memorial Game on Thanksgiving Day. Fort Wayne is set to host Toledo at 7:35 p.m. Thursday night.