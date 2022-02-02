Komets fall in shootout in first of three games this week against Adirondack

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (WANE) – In the first of three scheduled games this week on the road against the Adirondack Thunder, the Komets came up short in a shootout on Wednesday night to fall by a score of 4-3.

The Komets took a 3-2 lead midway through the second period on a power play goal by Zach Pochiro. However, Adirondack’s Jake Ryczek scored with just 4:22 left in the regulation to tie the game and send it to overtime.

After a scoreless OT, the Komets were unable to convert any of their three shootout attempts, while Adirondack’s Shane Harper scored on the Thunder’s first chance and goalie Alex Sakellaropoulos stonewalled Shawn Boudrias to seal the victory.

Jiri Patera, who just rejoined the Komets after spending time with the AHL’s Henderson Knights, recorded 42 saves on 45 shots.

The Komets and Thunder play again in Glens Falls on Friday and Saturday.